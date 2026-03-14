An explosion damaged a Jewish school in Amsterdam on early Saturday (Mar 14). The city’s mayor, Femke Halsema, described the incident as a “deliberate attack against the Jewish community”, according to the Dutch news agency ANP. No injuries were reported in the blast. According to reports, police and fire services responded promptly. The incident comes after earlier attacks this week in front of synagogues in the Belgian city of Liege and the Dutch port city of Rotterdam.

The damage to the school, which is located in an upmarket residential neighbourhood on the south side ​of Amsterdam, was limited. The incident is under investigation. A CCTV footage of the incident obtained by the police reportedly showed a person placing the explosive device, the mayor said in the statement.

‘Cowardly act ​against Jewish’

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Haslema condemned the attack, saying that the Jewish community in Amsterdam has been “increasingly often confronted with antisemitism and this is unacceptable.”

The mayor added, “A school must be a place where children can attend classes in complete safety. Amsterdam must be a place where Jews can live in safety.”

“This ​is a cowardly act ​of aggression against the Jewish community,” she said.

The statement added that the police and fire departments quickly reached the spot where the blast happened in the Buitenveldert district in the south of Amsterdam.

“The material damage is limited,” the mayor said.

Meanwhile, the Dutch police said on Friday (Mar 13) that four people have been arrested on suspicion of setting off a blast outside a synagogue in Rotterdam. The explosion resulted in a fire and damage to the building.

Following the incident, the police were monitoring other synagogues as a precaution.

“It is not yet clear whether the suspects planned to detonate an explosive or set fire to another synagogue as well,” the police said.