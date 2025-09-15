/‘Dangerous, inflammatory language’: UK PM slams Elon Musk for ‘fight or die' remark during London far-right protests

UK Prime Minister Kier Starmer on Monday slammed US billionaire Elon Musk over what he described as “dangerous and inflammatory language” used in a televised speech during the ongoing ‘Unite the Kingdom’ protest organised by far-right activists. This comes after Musk called for “dissolution of Parliament,” and provoked violence in London. Soon after, clashes broke out between the police and the protesters.

A crowd of about 150,000 flooded the streets of London on Saturday after activist Tommy Robinson called for the UK’s largest-ever far-right protests.

In a statement released by the UK PM’s office, the spokesman said, “The UK is a fair, tolerant and decent country, and so the last thing the British people want is dangerous and inflammatory language, which threatens violence and intimidation on our streets.”

What did Musk say in his speech?

In the speech, Musk called for the replacement of Starmer’s centre-left Labour government. He told the crowd that “violence is coming” and that “you either fight back or you die.”

“I think there's something beautiful about being British and what I see happening here is a destruction of Britain, initially a slow erosion but rapidly increasing erosion of Britain with massive uncontrolled migration,” Musk said.

He further added, “A failure by the government to protect innocent people including children who are getting gang-raped. It's unreal the government has failed in its duty to protect its citizens which is a fundamental duty of government.”

The Tesla CEO also called for a change of government in the UK, saying, “You can’t – we don’t have another four years, or whenever the next election is, it’s too long. Something’s got to be done. There’s got to be a dissolution of parliament and a new vote held.”