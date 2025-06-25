/‘Daddy, you’re my daddy’: Trump is happy with NATO chief Rutte's new nickname for him

US President Donald Trump was all smiles on Wednesday after NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte jokingly referred to him as “Daddy” while praising his role in brokering peace between Israel and Iran. Speaking at a press event on the sidelines of the NATO Summit in The Hague, Trump was asked about the unusual nickname. “He likes me, I think he likes me,” Trump replied. “He did it very affectionately. ‘Daddy, you’re my daddy.’”

Rutte praises Trump’s tough talk

Rutte’s “Daddy” comment came while discussing Trump’s blunt comments on the Israel-Iran conflict. Earlier this week, Trump had likened the two nations to “kids in a schoolyard.” “They’ve had a big fight, like two kids in a schoolyard,” Trump said on Tuesday. “You know, they fight like hell. You can’t stop them. Let them fight for about two or three minutes. Then it’s easier to stop them.”

Reacting to that, Rutte said, “Daddy has to sometimes use strong language to get it stopped,” about Trump’s no-nonsense approach.

Ceasefire hailed as a major win

During the summit, Trump celebrated the Israel-Iran ceasefire, calling it a “tremendous victory for everyone, including Iran.” He rejected reports suggesting that US strikes failed to cripple Tehran’s nuclear programme. According to Trump, the Iranian nuclear infrastructure had been “obliterated” and “set back decades.”

“What he did was something no one else dared to go. It makes us all safer,” Rutte said. “Donald, you have driven us to a really, really important moment for America and Europe, and the world,” he added.