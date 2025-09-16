/‘Crime against humanity’: Israel’s latest ground assault to take over Gaza faces global criticism

Israel on Tuesday (Sep 16) launched its ground assault on Gaza City in a major escalation of its military offensive as part of its plan to take over the territory. The move has drawn condemnation from global bodies and powers, including the European Union, United Nations, the United Kingdom, and Germany, who warn of “more destruction, death, and displacement in Gaza. The development comes after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio visited Israel, backing its goal of eradicating Hamas in Gaza.

In a statement on Tuesday, EU spokesman Anouar El Anouni warned that Israel’s latest ground assault would worsen an already “catastrophic” humanitarian situation in the territory.

“The EU has consistently urged Israel not to intensify its operation in Gaza City,” he said. “A military intervention will lead to more destruction, more death and more displacement, and we have been clear that this will also aggravate the already catastrophic humanitarian situation and also endangers the lives of hostages.”

Add WION as a Preferred Source

‘Will only bring more bloodshed’

Condemning Israel’s ground assault on Gaza City, British foreign minister Yvette Cooper called the operation “utterly reckless and appalling”, demanding an immediate ceasefire. “It will only bring more bloodshed, kill more innocent civilians and endanger the remaining hostages,” she said in a post on X.

Germany called Israel’s recent military actions in Gaza City “completely wrong” and urged a diplomatic resolution towards a ceasefire and hostage release deal.

“The renewed offensive towards Gaza City is... the completely wrong path,” said Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul. “We reject this and have made this clear to the Israeli government.”

Israel accused of committing ‘genocide’

Earlier on Tuesday, UN investigators accused Israel of committing “genocide” in Gaza, alleging that the country’s military campaign aims to eliminate the Palestinian population. The UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry (COI) blamed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other top officials for incitement and failure to prevent escalating violence.