Donald Trump gets second nomination for Nobel Peace Prize. Who did, and why?

Republican leader Buddy Carter nominates US President Donald Trump for Nobel Peace Prize for brokering the ceasefire between Israel and Iran. He credited Trump for ‘preventing the world's largest state sponsor of terrorism from obtaining the most lethal weapon on the planet.’ A couple of days ago, Pakistan also nominated Trump for establishing peace between New Delhi and Islamabad when the two nuclear-armed countries were embroiled in cross-border fighting following the dastardly Pahalgam attack on April 22. An attack that claimed 26 innocent lives in the Baisaran Valley.

Carter in his letter to the Nobel Peace Prize Committee, wrote, “In recent weeks, the world stood on the precipice of a dangerous and potentially region- destabilising war. Yet in the face of this crisis, President Trump took bold action to ultimately champion peace through strength and facilitate a ceasefire framework that brought hostilities to a halt. In a statement that has since reverberated around the globe, President Trump announced the terms of a complete and total ceasefire agreement, commending both Israel and Iran for their courage to end the war.”

He added, “His message of mutual respect and peace will now result in a full cessation of military activity, no further escalation, and the preservation of thousands, if not millions, of lives throughout the Middle East and around the globe.”

Further elaborating on the reason for nominating Trump, he wrote, “President Trump's influence was instrumental in forging a swift agreement that many believed to be impossible. President Trump also took bold, decisive actions to halt Iran's nuclear ambitions and ensure that the world's largest state sponsor of terrorism remains incapable of acquiring a nuclear weapon. His leadership at this moment exemplifies the very ideals that the Nobel Peace Prize seeks to recognize: the pursuit of peace, the prevention of war, and the advancement of international harmony.”