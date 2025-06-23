A day after nominating US President Donald Trump for Nobel Peace Prize, Pakistan’s ambassador to the UN, Asim Iftikhar Ahmad condemned US for its strikes on Iranian nuclear sites on Sunday (June 22). First credits Trump for bringing about peace and helping defuse tensions between India and Pakistan, claims that New Delhi has vehemently denied, then condemns his moves.

And now at the UN, Ahmad said, “Pakistan has condemned the US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities The sharp rise in tensions and violence as a result of the Israeli aggression and unlawful actions is profoundly disturbing, any further escalation risk catastrophic consequences for the region and beyond.”

“Pakistan stands in solidarity with the government and brotherly people of Iran during this challenging time”, he added.

On Thursday (June 19), after meeting Pak Field Marshal Asim Munir, Trump told reporters at the White House, "The reason I had him (Asim Munir) here was to thank him for not going into war and ending the war.” Trump said, referring to the cross-border fighting between India and Pakistan. New Delhi launched Operation Sindoor in retaliation for the dastardly Pahalgam terror attack on April 22. It was Islamabad's inaction against terrorism that forced India to take action, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri had said during the initial briefings.

Trump continued, “They were both here, I was with Modi a few weeks ago. They are very smart people and decided not to keep going with that war. That could have been a nuclear one, as those are two nuclear powers… big big nuclear powers. They decided, and I was honoured to meet him."



“As you know, PM Modi just left (for India), little while ago. We are working for a trade deal with India, Pakistan.”