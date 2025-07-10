/‘Clearly need something new...’: Macron, Starmer call for more pressure on Putin to secure Ukraine ceasefire

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday called for more pressure in the form of fresh sanctions against Moscow to secure a ceasefire in Ukraine.

"We should shift our work for preparing for peace, making it happen by forcing Putin to the table... this coordinated pressure will make a difference," said Starmer.

Macron, calling for allies to "step up the pressure on Russia", added "we clearly need something new... to step up the pressure on Russia".

What was needed, he said, was "something that can modify the pressure on the Russian economy".

The two leaders were co-chairing a video conference meeting of the "coalition of the willing" on Ukraine from a British military base in Northwood, northwest London, used by NATO as a command centre.

They were joined from Rome by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and US Senators Lindsey Graham and Richard Blumenthal, while other European leaders dialed in from elsewhere.

In his remarks, Zelensky said it was "obvious to all partners that Russia is blocking all peace efforts", as he urged fresh sanctions on Moscow.