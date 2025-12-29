/‘Clear warning signs ignored’: Bondi shooting victims’ families demand probe into ‘rise of antisemitism’ in Australia

Following the deadly terror attack in Sydney earlier this month, when two gunmen opened fire at people gathered at the iconic tourist location for the Jewish festival of Hanukkah, families of the victims have demanded a federal investigation into the “rapid rise of antisemitism” in Australia in an open letter to Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. On December 14, a father and son duo targeted the Jewish community in a shooting, described as an antisemitic terror attack by the authorities, killing 15 and injuring dozens of others.