/‘Cease military pressure’: US urges restraint, calls China’s military drills near Taiwan ‘unnecessary’

Amid tensions between China and Taiwan, the US State Department on Thursday (Jan 1) called Beijing’s military drills in the region increasing tensions “unnecessarily”, urging it to “cease its military pressure.” This comes after China launched missiles and deployed dozens of fighter jets, navy ships and coastguard vessels as part of a two-day military exercise around Taiwan, saying the drills simulated a blockade of main Taiwanese ports. The actions have been condemned by Taipei as “highly provocative.” The Chinese manoeuvres began 11 days after the United States had announced a record $11.1 billion arms package for Taiwan.

“China’s military activities and rhetoric toward Taiwan and others in the region increase tensions unnecessarily. We urge Beijing to exercise restraint, cease its military pressure against Taiwan, and instead engage in meaningful dialogue,” US State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott said in a statement.

“The United States supports peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and opposes unilateral changes to the status quo, including by force or coercion,” he added.

Meanwhile, Taiwan President Lai Ching-te said on Thursday (Jan 1) that the island is determined to defend its sovereignty and boost its defence.

“As president, my stance has always been clear: to resolutely defend national sovereignty and strengthen national defence,” Lai said.

China warns, ‘stop stirring up trouble’

Beijing claims Taiwan as part of its territory and has suggested using force to seize the island democracy. On Friday, China again defended drills as “legitimate”, warning countries to “stop stirring up trouble on the Taiwan Strait issue.”

“We urge relevant countries and institutions to strictly abide by the one-China principle,” a Chinese defence ministry spokesman said in a statement in response to calls for restraint.

Earlier on Monday (Dec 29), US President Donald Trump said that he is not worried about China conducting military drills near Taiwan.

“I have a great relationship with President Xi [Jinping], and he hasn't told me anything about [the drills]. I certainly have seen it,” Trump said. “No, nothing worries me. They’ve been doing naval exercises for 20 years in that area.”

“I don’t believe he’s going to be doing it,” Trump said refering to a possible invasion of Taiwan.