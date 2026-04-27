/‘An entire nation is humiliated by....’: German Chancellor questions US exit strategy in Iran war

Germany’s Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Monday (April 27) raised strong concerns over the trajectory of the Iran war, questioning Washington’s strategy and warning that Tehran appears more resilient than earlier assessments, even as tensions intensify around the strategically critical Strait of Hormuz.

Speaking in North Rhine-Westphalia, Merz said he was unable to identify a clear exit strategy being pursued by the United States, adding that the situation was becoming increasingly complex and difficult to manage.

"The Iranians are obviously very skilled at negotiating, or rather, very skilful at not negotiating, letting the Americans travel to Islamabad and then leave again without any result," he said during an interaction with students.

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"An entire nation is being humiliated by the Iranian leadership, especially by these so-called Revolutionary Guards. And so I hope that this ends as quickly as possible," he added.

Merz also pointed out that Germany and its European partners were not consulted before the United States and Israel launched strikes on Iran on February 28, noting that he had conveyed his scepticism directly to US President Donald Trump.

"If I had known that it would continue like this for five or six weeks and get progressively worse, I would have told him even more emphatically," he said, drawing parallels with earlier US interventions in Iraq and Afghanistan.

The German Chancellor said there were indications that the Strait of Hormuz had been partially mined, adding that Europe had offered assistance to secure the vital shipping route.

"We have offered, also as Europeans, to send German minesweepers to clear the strait, which has obviously been mined in part," he said.

Meanwhile, Trump has criticised NATO allies for not deploying naval forces to help reopen the Strait of Hormuz, which remains largely shut, disrupting global energy supplies and triggering market volatility.

The remarks come after Trump on Saturday announced that American negotiators Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner would no longer travel to Pakistan for talks with Iran, cancelling the visit shortly after Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi concluded his diplomatic trip to Islamabad.