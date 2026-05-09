/‘Aggressive force armed by NATO’: Putin calls Moscow’s war in Ukraine ‘just’ in Victory Day speech

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday (May 9) defended Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine in his address to the annual Victory Day parade. Describing his war goals as “just”, the Russian leader said that his country’s soldiers were fighting an “aggressive force” backed by the entire NATO alliance. Speaking at the Red Square ceremony in Moscow, Putin also compared the current war with Ukraine to the Soviet Union’s fight against Nazi Germany during World War II.

Victory Day celebrations have long been a major symbol of national pride in Russia, commemorating the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in 1945. However, this year’s parade was noticeably smaller amid growing security concerns caused by repeated Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian territory in recent weeks. For the first time in nearly two decades, no military hardware was displayed during the parade, and attendance by foreign leaders was limited mostly to close Russian allies.

“The great feat of the generation of victors inspires the soldiers carrying out the goals of the special military operation today,” Putin said. “They are confronting an aggressive force armed and supported by the entire NATO bloc. And despite this, our heroes move forward.”

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“I firmly believe that our cause is just,” he added.

Three-day ceasefire

The Victory Day celebrations come after US President Donald Trump on Friday (May 8) announced a three-day ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine starting today. He added that the ceasefire will include a suspension of all fighting between the two nations and a prisoner swap. The US president also expressed hopes for ending the biggest conflict in Europe since World War II, saying that negotiations are ongoing. Trump added that the temporary truce was announced following a request from Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Moscow had threatened a “massive” strike on central Kyiv if Ukraine disrupted the Victory Day celebrations.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky issued a decree on Friday (May 8) ordering the Ukrainian military not to attack the parade. He also confirmed that his government would adhere to the ceasefire and the prisoner swap of 1,000 detainees from each side.