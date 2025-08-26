/‘Accusation is absolutely rejected’: Iran warns Australia of ‘reciprocal reaction’ over envoy expulsion

Iran on Tuesday (Aug 26) vowed reciprocal actions after Australia expelled its ambassador, accusing Tehran of being behind antisemitic arson attacks in Sydney and Melbourne. This comes after Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said that intelligence services reached a disturbing conclusion, following which the Australian government declared Iranian ambassador Ahmad Sadeghi “persona non grata.” It is the first time since World War II that Australia has expelled an ambassador.

“The accusation that has been made is absolutely rejected,” Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said during a weekly press conference. He added that “any inappropriate and unjustified action on a diplomatic level will have a reciprocal reaction.”

Baqaei further said the Australia’s decisions seem to be “influenced by internal developments” in the country, which has seen protests against Israel’s war in Gaza in recent times.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

“It seems that this action is taken in order to compensate for the limited criticism the Australian side has directed at the Zionist regime (Israel),” he added.

What did Albanese accuse Iran of?

Albanese has accused Iran of being behind the two attacks last year. He said that Tehran was responsible of torching a kosher cafe in Sydney’s Bondi suburb in October 2024. He also accused the country directing a major arson attack in Melbourne’s Adass Israel Synagogue in December 2024. No casualties were reported in the attacks.

“These were extraordinary and dangerous acts of aggression orchestrated by a foreign nation on Australian soil,” Albanese said. “They were attempts to undermine social cohesion and sow discord in our community.”

Australia has given Iranian ambassador and three other officials seven days to leave the country. Canberra also recalled its ambassador to Iran and suspended its operations at the embassy in Tehran, which opened in 1968.

Foreign Minister Penny Wong said that Australia will maintain diplomatic relations with the country to advance the interests of its citizens. Since 2020, Australians have been advised not to travel to Iran.