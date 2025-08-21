French police are investigating the shocking death of a 46-year-old man during a live broadcast on the streaming platform Kick, a platform known for having less stringent terms than its main rival streaming service, Twitch. The man, Raphael Graven, better known to his online audience as Jean Pormanove or "JP," collapsed and died on a live stream on Monday (Aug 18) in the village of Contes, near Nice. Graven had built a large following on Kick by appearing in videos where he was humiliated, beaten, doused in paint, strangled, or even shot at with paintball guns while viewers egged it on.

'Absolutely horrific' case

Clara Chappaz, France's junior minister for digital affairs, took to X and called the case "absolutely horrific". "The death of Jean Pormanove and the violence he suffered are absolutely horrific," wrote Chappaz, adding that Kick would be held to account. "The responsibility of online platforms for dissemination of illegal content is not optional, it is the law," she warned.

What happened to Jean Pormanove?

Prosecutors say Graven died during a broadcast where he was seen lying motionless under a sheet while another man threw a plastic bottle at him. Police have seized videos and questioned witnesses, but so far, no clear cause of death has emerged. An autopsy is expected to provide answers.

What is Kick? What did it say?

Kick is a streaming platform registered in Australia and has platforms like Twitch as its competitors. However, unlike Twitch, it has looser, more lenient rules.

In a statement, Kick said it has banned all co-streamers involved in the broadcast and announced a review of its French content. "Our priority is to protect creators and ensure a safer environment on Kick," it said on Kick. "All co-streamers who participated in this live broadcast have been banned pending the ongoing investigation," added the streaming platform.