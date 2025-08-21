/'Prisoner by their sh***y concept': French streamer dies live on camera. Video shows horrific reason

The 46-year-old streamer named Raphaël Graven, who used to be known as Jean Pormanove or JP online, was one of the biggest streamers in the country.
A well-known streamer from France died live on camera during a nearly 12-day live stream after apparently suffering abusive and humiliating treatment. The 46-year-old streamer named Raphaël Graven, who used to be known as Jean Pormanove or JP online, was one of the biggest streamers in the country.
The 46-year-old military veteran had built a following numbering more than a million across different platforms, streaming himself playing video games, and had often appeared in extreme challenges.