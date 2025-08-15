/‘800 National Guardsmen are mobilised’ in Washington: Pentagon confirms

The Pentagon confirmed on Thursday (August 14) that after the US President Donald Trump announced federal takeover of the Washington police, all 800 National Guard troops ordered to the capital have been mobilaside.



"As of today, all 800 Army and Air National Guardsmen are mobilised, as part of Joint Task Force DC, and they are now here in our capital," Pentagon Press Secretary Kingsley Wilson told journalists.

They "will assist the DC Metropolitan Police Department and federal law enforcement partners with monument security, community safety patrols, protecting federal facilities and officers," and traffic control posts, Wilson added.



She said the guards will be deployed "until law and order has been restored in the District, as determined by the president." It is the first time since 1965 that a US president deployed the National Guard against the wishes of a state governor.

Multiple arrests

The White House said that 45 people were arrested in Washington last night, including 29 living in the country illegally, and that over 1,650 people are now participating in the law enforcement operation.

Trump claims crime in Washington ‘worst it's ever been'

Speaking from the Oval Office, the American president said that crime in Washington, DC, is the "worst it's ever been." He reiterated his claim, without providing any evidence to support the statement. Meanwhile, the data from the US Justice Department showed that DC has experienced a 30-year low in violent crime in 2024. The US president even said that DC officials have created fake statistics that show the rate of violent crime declining in the city.