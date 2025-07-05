/'$170 billion, 700 miles border wall': Trump declares US now ready for 'largest mass deportation operation' after signing mega bill

US President Donald Trump has declared that the country is now ready to launch the “largest mass deportation operation in history,” after signing his massive new tax and spending package into law on 4 July.

The legislation, dubbed the ‘One Big Beautiful Bill’, includes $170 billion for immigration enforcement, giving Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) the funds and tools to dramatically ramp up deportations across the country.

“This July 4th weekend I want to give a big ‘THANK YOU!’ to the heroic ICE Officers fighting every day to reclaim our Sovereignty and Freedom,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

"One of the most exciting parts of the “ONE BIG BEAUTIFUL BILL ACT” is that it includes ALL of the Funding and Resources that ICE needs to carry out the Largest Mass Deportation Operation in History. Our Brave ICE Officers, who are under daily violent assault, will finally have the tools and support that they need. We will not let America become a Third World Country filled with Crime, failing Schools, collapsing Hospitals, and total Social Dysfunction. It’s called “REMIGRATION” and, it will, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!" Trump added.

Bill passed after Vice President breaks tie

The bill cleared the Senate on 1 July, after Vice President JD Vance cast the tie-breaking vote in a 50-50 split. It will now head back to the House for final approval.

Vance defended the controversial measure, saying the massive spending and social cuts were worth it to enforce immigration laws and secure the border.

What’s in the bill for immigration?

The sweeping legislation allows for:

• Massive expansion of detention facilities

• 10,000 new ICE officers

• 700 miles of new border wall

• 900 miles of Rio Grande barriers

• Use of artificial intelligence for surveillance

ICE currently operates with about 41,000 beds for detainees but was recently housing over 59,000 people. Trump’s bill will more than double ICE’s budget for detentions, rising to nearly $15 billion by 2029.

Some officials say the agency would need at least 100,000 beds to meet its targets. Others estimate the number could climb to 200,000, which would make ICE’s detention network rival the entire US federal prison system, which currently holds 155,000 inmates.

Enforcement surge and new hurdles for migrants

ICE will get an extra $31 billion to hire 10,000 new officers, while Customs and Border Protection will receive $12 billion for 5,000 customs officers and 3,000 Border Patrol agents. The bill also gives $12.5 billion to state and local enforcement to support federal immigration efforts. Another $6.2 billion will go toward AI, machine learning, and high-tech surveillance at the border.

In a major change, immigrants applying for legal protections will now face new costs:

• $100 fee to apply for asylum (previously free)

• $500 for Temporary Protected Status (up from $50)

• $900 to appeal an immigration judge’s decision (up from $110)

Trump revives his hard-line immigration agenda

Trump, who struggled to complete his promised border wall during his first term, now has funding to construct hundreds of new miles of barriers, including high-tech components.