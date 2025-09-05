/Zuckerberg’s hot mic moment stuns trump at tech dinner | “This is not my political career!”

At President Donald Trump’s high-stakes White House dinner with America’s top tech leaders, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg was caught in a viral hot mic moment that left the room stunned. From awkward jokes to candid exchanges on free speech, the night was full of surprises. The elite guest list included Bill Gates, Sundar Pichai, Satya Nadella, Tim Cook, Sam Altman, and more — but one major name was missing: Elon Musk. Why wasn’t Musk there? What did Zuckerberg say that made Trump react? And what does it all mean for the future of tech and politics?