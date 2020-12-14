Your Story: U.S. Court rejects bail plea of 26/11 accused Tahawwur Rana

Dec 14, 2020, 08.55 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Rana, 59, a childhood friend of David Coleman Headley, was rearrested on June 10 in Los Angeles on an extradition request by India for his involvement in the Mumbai terror attack in which 166 people, including six Americans, were killed.
