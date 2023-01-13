Yohan Blake Exclusive: Meet Usain Bolt's wingman | The 'beast' speaks to WION

2011 100m World Champion Yohan Blake is aiming to end his career at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Blake won two 4x100 relay Gold Medals with the Jamaican team and was part of the Caribbean nation's domination of the sprint events at the Olympic Games and the World Championships. Blake spoke to Sports Editor Digvijay Singh Deo ahead of the Tata Mumbai Marathon and opened up about the decline in the fortunes of the Jamaican Men's sprint team.