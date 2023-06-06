WTC Final: India & Australia set for title clash | WION Sports Extra

World No. 1 India will take on World No. 2 Australia in the final of the World Test Championship at the Oval on Wednesday. India lost to New Zealand in the inaugural title clash in 2021 and have not won an ICC Trophy since 2013. Australia have lost just three tests across the two-year World Test Championship cycle and all three came in the subcontinent. Back home in Australia this final is being seen as a warmup for the Ashes that begins later this month.