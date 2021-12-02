WTA suspends tennis tournaments in China over Peng Shuai's safety concerns

Dec 02, 2021
The Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) on Wednesday announced the immediate suspension of all tournaments in China and Hong Kong due to concerns about the well-being of former doubles world No. 1 Peng Shuai and the safety of other players.
