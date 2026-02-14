/WSJ: Anthropic's Claude AI Deployed in Maduro Raid

Published: Feb 14, 2026, 15:00 IST | Updated: Feb 14, 2026, 15:00 IST
Anthropic's artificial-intelligence model Claude was used in the U.S. military's operation to capture former Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Claude's deployment came via Anthropic's partnership with data firm Palantir Technologies (PLTR.O), opens new tab, whose platforms are widely used by the Defense Department and federal law enforcement, the report added.