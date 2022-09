Preparations for the funeral of UK's Queen Elizabeth are in a full swing in London. It is set to take place on September 19, 2022. US President Joe Biden arrived for the Queen's funeral and is expected to meet King Charles. On Saturday, King Charles met some world leaders - Canada's PM Justin Trudeau, Australian PM Anthony Albanese, New Zealand's PM Jacinda Ardern, Jamaican PM Andrew Holness and Bahamas' PM Philip Davis - at the Buckingham Palace.