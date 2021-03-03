LIVE TV
World Business Watch: FM Sunak targets COVID, deficit in UK budget 2021
Mar 03, 2021, 11.45 AM(IST)
WION Video Team
UK Finance minister Rishi Sunak will promise to do "whatever it takes", including a five-month extension of Britain's huge jobs rescue plan, to steer the economy through what he hopes will be the final months of COVID restrictions.
