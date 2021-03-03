World Business Watch: FM Sunak targets COVID, deficit in UK budget 2021

Mar 03, 2021, 11.45 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
UK Finance minister Rishi Sunak will promise to do "whatever it takes", including a five-month extension of Britain's huge jobs rescue plan, to steer the economy through what he hopes will be the final months of COVID restrictions.
Read in App