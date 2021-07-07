World Business Watch: DiDi's shares fall 25% in US pre-market trade after China cracks down

Jul 07, 2021, 12:20 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Didi's shares slumped 25% in US pre-market trade on Tuesday, ahead of its first session since Chinese regulators ordered that the company's app be taken down days after its $4.4 billion listings on the New York Stock Exchange.
