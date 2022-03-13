WION Pitstop | Skoda Slavia review: The enthusiasts' mid-sized sedan

Czech automaker, Skoda, has introduced a new mid-size premium sedan - the Slavia. It is a sporty looking car with a low and wide stance, sharp character lines and some design cues from the Kushaq. But the overall design bears resemblance to the larger Octavia sedan and it offers a generous amount of space inside. The Skoda Slavia is being offered with two turbocharged petrol engine options -- a 1.0L TSI with an output of 115 horsepower and a 1.5L TSI with 150 horsepower. We recently got to drive both the options and here's all about our experience with the Slavia.