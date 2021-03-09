WION Pitstop: 2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan review

The Royal Enfield Himalayan is one of the most impressive motorcycles we have ridden in the last couple of years. A big fat reason we like it so much is because of its versatility, and that too at a very reasonable price point. Now, Royal Enfield has introduced another update for the 2021 model year and with that comes another price hike — this time of about 10 thousand rupees. But was this update actually required? And is the cost for the update justified? That's what we are trying to find out in this video. Check this out.