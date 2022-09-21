WION Fineprint | Iran's President rails against Western Hegemony

Published: Sep 21, 2022, 10:50 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi accused the West of "double standards" on women's rights as his country is gripped by protests over the death of a woman arrested by the morality police. Eric Njoka brings you all the updates from the 77th UNGA.
