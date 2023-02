West Asia is known to be a volatile region. The volatility is not limited to politics and economics, rights of one gender are taking a slow death. From Mahasa Amini in Iran, Tiba al-Al in Iraq, to Alaa Salah in Sudan - women of West Asia are speaking up. And with them, people are pouring out on the streets, unifying against far-right governments. The road might be long, but it's a hopeful one!