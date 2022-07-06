WION Fineprint | Dutch parliament makes working from home a legal right

Published: Jul 06, 2022, 10:05 PM(IST) WION Video Team
The Netherlands is on the verge of making 'work from home' a legal right for certain jobs. Dutch parliament approves the law, senate still needs to approve it. Will other European Nations follow suit? Molly Gambhir brings us more.
