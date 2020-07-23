WION Fineprint: Beijing's attempt to join the elite global space club | China MARS Mission

Jul 23, 2020, 08.55 PM(IST)
China has launched the Tianwen-1 mission to planet Mars. This is China's first interplanetary spacecraft. With its ambitious Tianwen 1 mission, China will attempt to orbit and land on Mars on its first attempt, subsequently deploying a rover.