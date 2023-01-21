WION Exclusive: Cast of 'Trial by Fire' speaks to WION

WION Video Team  | Updated: Jan 21, 2023, 07:45 PM IST
The cast of 'Trial by Fire', Abhay Deol, Rajshri Deshpande and Director Prashant Nair, sat down with WION's Priyanka Sharma, to talk about their latest release on Netflix. Listen in.