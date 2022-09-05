WION Dispatch: Tata Sons Ex Chairman Cyrus Mistry dies in a road accident near Mumbai

Published: Sep 05, 2022
Cyrus Mistry, former chairman of Tata Sons has died in a road accident near the Mumbai. The incident spotlights the high numbers of fatalities that Indian roads witness every year.
