WION Dispatch: SCO Summit 2022: 'We are supporting innovation in every sector'

Published: Sep 16, 2022, 09:00 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is in Samarkand, addressed the SCO leaders on day two of the summit. Now during his speech, the Indian Prime Minister emphasized on how the country supports mutual trust among SCO leaders.
