WION Dispatch: Imran Khan admits to selling four gifts which he got when he was PM

Published: Sep 08, 2022, 07:50 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Imran Khan has admitted that he sold out four foreign presents that he had received during his tenure as the Prime Minister of Pakistan. Khan submitted a response to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in the Toshakhana case against him.
