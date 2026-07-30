/Karnataka Leads India's Electronics Boom with Biggest Share of Government Tech Fund

Karnataka has emerged as the biggest beneficiary of the Government of India's Electronics Development Fund (EDF), reinforcing Bengaluru's position as the country's leading technology and innovation hub. According to official government data, Karnataka accounted for 90 of the 128 companies supported under the fund, attracting nearly 64% of the total investments. The Electronics Development Fund was launched to strengthen India's domestic capabilities in electronics, semiconductor design, embedded systems, and advanced technologies. The initiative supports startups and early-stage companies working on cutting-edge innovations that are critical to India's long-term technological ambitions.