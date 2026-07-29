/US vs Iran Escalation | Japan Quake | Paper Leak Bill Passed | Iraq Condemns US-Saudi Strikes

Here are the top stories making headlines from India and around the world. US President Donald Trump has warned Iran of a strong response after attacks targeting American military assets in the region. Meanwhile, Iraq has condemned US-Saudi strikes targeting the Popular Mobilization Forces, an armed alliance that includes powerful pro-Iran factions. In India, Parliament has passed a new anti-paper leak law amid a heated political battle. The bill was cleared after a stormy debate following Rahul Gandhi's allegations over police action during student protests and the government's response. Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said she remains determined to return to the country by December despite concerns over her safety. Japan is dealing with the aftermath of a powerful 7.1 magnitude earthquake, while a shopping mall operator apologised after an explosion at a Kumamoto shopping centre. Thousands of people evacuated due to wildfires in Spain are returning home, while French firefighters prepare for worsening fire conditions.