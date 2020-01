Former Army Chief Bipin Rawat took charge as the first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) on January 1, 2020 and said that his task is to create synergy between different wings of the armed forces. General Rawat, who demitted office on retirement as Chief of Indian Army on December 31 received the guard of honour from all the three forces. #CDS #ChiefOfDefenceStaff #IndianDefence #BipinRawat