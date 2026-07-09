/Monaco bombing suspect found shot dead near Kyiv after manhunt

A woman suspected of carrying out a bombing at a luxury apartment building in Monaco has been found dead near Kyiv, Ukraine, days after the attack shocked authorities. The explosion seriously injured a Ukrainian-born business magnate and two others, triggering an international investigation. Following the discovery of the suspect's body, authorities announced the arrest of two men in connection with her death. The case has raised new questions about the motives behind the bombing, possible criminal links, and the circumstances surrounding the suspect's killing.