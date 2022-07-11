WION Climate Tracker | Wildfire in the US threatens largest grove of giant Sequoias

Published: Jul 11, 2022, 10:00 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Several wildfires have hit the United States in the past few days. In Yosemite National park, a wildfire is threatening the largest grove of giant sequoias. Fires have also been reported in different parts in Utah over the past few days.
