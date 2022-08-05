WION Climate Tracker: Seaweed engulfs Caribbean Island shores

Published: Aug 05, 2022, 07:55 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
A record amount of seaweed has invaded the Atlantic Ocean this year which is smothering the Caribbean shorelines from Puerto Rico to Barbados. Tons of brown algae end up killing the wildlife, choking the tourism industry and releasing toxic gases.
Read in App