WION Climate Tracker: Polar bears in Canada forced into fasting due to receding ice

Published: Sep 30, 2022, 08:10 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Polar bears in Canada are seeing the first-hand consequence of climate change. Every year, starting in late June when the bay ice disappears, they have to move on to the shores to begin a period of force fasting.
Read in App