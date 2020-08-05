WION Broadband Olympics Edition: Bindra's extreme preparations for Beijing

Abhinav Bindra's historic Gold at the Beijing Olympics was won on the back of some extremely detailed preparation. Bindra went to extreme lengths to eliminate all possible variables in his quest for Olympic glory. From mapping his brain to hiring a marriage hall to simulate the arena in Beijing, Bindra left no stone unturned in his quest. He even hoodwinked the Chinese by importing special ammunition and delivered the greatest blow by beating China's reigning Olympic champion Zhu Qinan in the final.