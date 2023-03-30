Will AI models put human ones out of job?

Jobs for models could be at risk shortly. The well-known clothing firm Levi Strauss and Co. has switched out human models for AI-generated ones. The business has teamed up with Lalaland.ai, a digital fashion studio that creates unique models using artificial intelligence. It's interesting to note that until recently, people who worked as coders or copywriters believed that AI could replace them. Yet, human models today face similar challenges. According to the business, tests of this technology will incorporate AI-generated models in addition to human models. According to Levi Straus, we will be steadily growing both the variety and number of our product models.