LIVE TV
Get WION News app for latest news
install
Mission Smart Cities
South Asia
World
Business
Sports
Videos
Entertainment
Photos
LIVE TV
WORLD
Central Asia
West Asia
East Asia
South East Asia
Europe
Africa
Americas
Australia and New Zealand
SOUTH ASIA
Pakistan
Sri Lanka
Bangladesh
Nepal
Afghanistan
Maldives
Bhutan
SPORTS
Cricket
Football
Hockey World Cup
INDIA
BUSINESS & ECONOMY
Mission Smart Cities
Global Summit- US edition
World Order
ENTERTAINMENT
PHOTOS
Global Summit- US edition
World Order
ELECTION NEWS
OPINIONS
VIDEOS
LIVE TV
FOLLOW US ON:
LIVE TV
Why Twitteratis calling Jeff Bezos cheap?
Jan 16, 2020, 09.05 AM(IST)
Follow Us
Bezos took to Instagram on January 12 to announce that he will be donating $6,90,000 to a wildlife recovery organisation in connection with the Australian bushfire relief efforts.