Why France is the big loser in Africa after coups in Gabon & Niger?

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 07, 2023, 06:10 PM IST
On the face of it, Western Africa has been struck with a coup epidemic. As just five weeks after the military junta captured power in Niger, the military in Gabon deposed President Ali Bongo Ondimba immediately after he again won the elections. But make no mistake about this. What is being witnessed in these African nations is not just a coup epidemic.

