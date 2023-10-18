Who bombed the Al-Ahli hospital? | Israel blames PIJ, releases audio & video evidence | Gravitas

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 18, 2023, 11:00 PM IST
As the war on battleground rages on, a war of words has also broken out. While Palestine is pointing fingers at Israel for the hospital bombing, Israel is blaming Palestinian militants. It has released audio and video evidence claiming that Palestinian Islamic Jihad was responsible for the blast.

