/Who Are Kataib Hezbollah? Inside the Iran-Backed Militia That Released US Journalist

Published: Apr 08, 2026, 18:15 IST | Updated: Apr 08, 2026, 18:15 IST
Kataib Hezbollah has once again drawn global attention after releasing a US freelance journalist. The Iran-backed Shia militia, active in Iraq, has long been a key player in the region’s complex security landscape. Designated as a foreign terrorist organization by the United States in 2009, the group is known for its influence and operations across the country. Here’s a quick look at who they are, what they stand for, and why they matter now.