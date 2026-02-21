/What's Tehran Secret Weapon to Sink US Aircraft Carriers

Published: Feb 21, 2026, 22:00 IST | Updated: Feb 21, 2026, 22:00 IST
Tehran is reportedly developing advanced anti-ship capabilities as part of its naval strategy to threaten US aircraft carriers in the region. These “secret weapons” may include long-range missiles, fast attack boats, and submarine-launched systems designed to counter superior naval forces. Analysts say the program aims to deter US presence in the Persian Gulf, boost Iran’s strategic leverage, and complicate American military operations in contested waters.