Imagine a scenario where Europe’s skies are patrolled by advanced fighter jets, sleek, powerful, and ready to defend the continent’s sovereignty. Yet, with a single command from the Pentagon, these very aircraft could be rendered inoperative, grounded not by enemy action, but by the decisions of an ally. This unsettling possibility stems from Europe’s heavy reliance on American-made military hardware, particularly the F-35 and F-16 fighter jets.